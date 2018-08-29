24 inmates, staff hospitalized after possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - At least 24 correctional officers, nurses and inmates at an Ohio prison were sickened by an unknown substance Wednesday, according to WCMH.

The NBC affiliate reports that all those affected at the Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio, are responsive and are being treated as possible drug overdoses.

Troopers told WCMH that the drug was possibly fentanyl and several doses of Narcan were administered to victims.

An additional 300 Narcan doses are available at the facility, according to WCMH.

Investigators are still working to determine what substance may have sickened the staff.

WCMH reports that the contaminated cell block has since been cleared and all those in the contaminated area have been temporarily relocated within the facility.

This incident remains under investigation.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

