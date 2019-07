St. Louis baby born on 7-11 at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 pounds 11 ounces.

St. LOUIS - 7-Eleven pledges to donate $7,111 to the baby born at 7:11 p.m. July 11, weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces.

The money will go toward a college fund for the baby. The mother calls it a real blessing.

The company also sent the baby a 7-Eleven onesie.