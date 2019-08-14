At least 5 Philadelphia police officers shot, dozens of officers respond to scene

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - Multiple Philadelphia police officers were shot during an active firefight Wednesday afternoon in a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

NBC Philadelphia reports that calls from responding officers came in around 4:30 p.m.

The NBC affiliate reports that one person is in custody while another person is reportedly still shooting at police.

The scene is near the corner of 15th and Butler streets.

Officials said at least five officers were shot and taken to the hospital.

No word on the conditions of those officers.

A sixth police officer responding to the scene was injured in a car accident at the nearby intersection of North Broad and West Cayuga streets. A pedestrian was also hurt, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.