Blind, autistic singer-songwriter Kodi Lee wins America's Got Talent

It was a may audition that became a viral sensation.

"From the moment Kodi Lee first opened his mouth on our stage, he had the million dollars in his pocket," said Howie Mandel.

And in America's Got Talent's finale, the 23-year-old blind and autistic singer-musician from southern California officially won that million dollars, and the show's season 14 crown.

Even the runners up, the Detroit Youth Choir, were emotional about Lee's win.

Also caught up was pop star Leona Lewis.

"I've cried like ten times today. "I've had to reapply my makeup ten times," said Lewis.

Lewis performed a duet with lee during the night's two-hour finale.

"I was just blown away," said Lewis. "Inspired to work with him. His musicality is amazing.

Lee's talent is unique

"His performances, throughout the entire competition, have been sensational," said Simon Cowell.

They sent him on a very unlikely journey.

"This moment is so much bigger than AGT," said Gabrielle Union.

One that lee's mom, Tina, hopes can foster change.

"The world completely won because Kodi just opened doors for everyone," said Tina.

But he's also opened doors for a spending spree.

"I'm going to buy lots of grand pianos in every color," said Lee.

A big reward after a very big night.

NBC News