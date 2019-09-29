Casey Anthony feels her 'biological clock is ticking,' is open to having more kids, reports say

Casey Anthony, the Florida woman who was accused, then acquitted, of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011, said she is open to having children again, according to reports.

A source close to Anthony told People magazine Friday, "She feels like her biological clock is ticking," and "She knows she's getting older. She's not the young girl who everyone saw on trial. She's in her 30s, wondering what to do next, and hoping that she can find some meaning in her life."

In 2017, Anthony interviewed with the Associated Press and told reporters she was unlikely to have more children.

However, now, Anthony is wondering what her life could be like in the future if she had a family.

"Marriage family, the white picket fence," the source close to Anthony told People. "In some ways, that's very appealing to Casey. She'd want things to be less dysfunctional than the family she had growing up, but she likes the idea of stability."

Anthony will have to overcome a controversial past if she plans to start a family. That past includes the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, who was missing for 31 days before she was reported missing.

Investigators found the girl's remains in a wooded lot less than one-third of a mile from the Anthony home.

In the trial in 2011, Anthony was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges, but she was convicted of four counts of lying to police.

The source close to Anthony told People her controversial past doesn't bother her anymore. "It's ancient history, as far as she is concerned," the source said. "It was a very dark period in her life, and she is a different person. So she's ready for something new. If that includes children, she's ready for that."

