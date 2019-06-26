National

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman dies at 51

"She climbed the stairway to heaven"

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
Getty Images

TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman attend the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013, in Nashville.

HAWAII - Beth Chapman, star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter," has died at 51, according to her husband's Twitter account. 

Her death comes after Dog said she was admitted to Hawaii's Queen's Medical Center on June 22. She was reportedly put in a medically induced coma, according to Hawaii News Now

 

