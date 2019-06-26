'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman dies at 51

TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman attend the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013, in Nashville.

HAWAII - Beth Chapman, star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter," has died at 51, according to her husband's Twitter account.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

Her death comes after Dog said she was admitted to Hawaii's Queen's Medical Center on June 22. She was reportedly put in a medically induced coma, according to Hawaii News Now.

