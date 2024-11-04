Skip to main content
Local News

How political campaigns have changed over the years

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Radford University, Election 2024, Dr. Chapman Rackaway
(Uncredited, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

RADFORD, Va. – On both sides of the political spectrum, the rhetoric between candidates has evolved from respectful debates to antagonistic attacks.

With the election here, we’ve talked to many voters and one common theme is the hope to return to respectful conversations.

10 News talked to Radford University political expert, Dr. Chapman Rackaway about this and he said there are three points that have resulted in where we are today: the realignment of parties in the 1990s, the turn from campaigning for the moderate voter, and social media’s role in elections.

