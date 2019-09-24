Florida football captain to have organs donated after collapsing during game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A tragic death may result in new life for others.

On Friday night, 17-year-old Jacquez Welch didn't stand up after being part of a group tackle during his school's football game in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to WFTS.

After being rushed to the hospital, the ABC affiliate reports that doctors discovered Jacquez' had a pre-existing brain condition, an arteriovenous malformation, also known as AVM.

AVM is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Jacquez's mother, Marcia Nelson, said during a news conference that her son's collapse had nothing to do with football.

The family is working on making her son an organ donor to seven people, according to Nelson.

A GoFundMe page created to help the family has already raised more than $15,000.

