Harbor Freight recalls $5 pocketknives due to broken locks

ROANOKE, Va. - Harbor Freight is recalling about 1.1 million folding pocketknives due to broken locks.

The lock can fail to work when the blade is extended, which poses a hazard for injury or laceration.

The recall applies to Gordon folding knives that were sold at Harbor Freight Tools nationwide, in stores and online, from July 2008 to July 2019, for about $5.

If you or a loved one has one of these Gordon knives, you should stop using it and return it to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus sales tax.

The company has received seven reports of the knife failing to lock, resulting in six reports of laceration injuries, including four that required medical attention.

The Gordon knife is about 3 inches long and is stainless steel with black metal on the handle and five cutouts on each side of the handle. It has a silver-colored metal belt clip attached to the back of the handle. "China" is printed on one side of the knife blade and "Stainless Steel" is printed on the other side.