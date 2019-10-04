Hot deals for National Taco Day

A sign is posted in front of a Taco Bell restaurant on February 22, 2018 in Novato, California. Taco Bell has become the fourth-largest domestic restaurant brand by edging out Burger King. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - We can all agree that there are too many made-up holidays -- but who can be mad about National Taco Day?

Here are some places where you can get some hot deals for the national holiday:

Burger King

For a limited time, restaurants will serve $1 crispy tacos.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

While Chipotle doesn't have a set deal, you can sign up for Chipotle Rewards and after you make your first $5 purchase, you can get free chips and guac.

goPuff

Enter the code "gotaco" at checkout Friday to get $10 off an order of $18 or more.

Qdoba

If you're a rewards member, you're in luck! You get double points today.

Taco Bell

For $5, get four tacos -- two crunchy and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. Through Oct. 17, you can get a free bean burrito with mobile orders.

