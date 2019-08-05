How you can help El Paso shooting victims

El Paso resident Manny Diaz (Center R, Facing Camera) is hugged at the conclusion of a vigil for victims of a mass shooting, which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - So far, 22 people have died after the shooting at an El Paso Walmart and more remain in the hospital.

Two different organizations have established funds to help the victims and their families:

The El Paso Community Foundation has established a fund. The organization is waiving administrative and credit card fees for all donations so that 100% of the money donated helps those in need.

The El Paso Victims Relief Fund, established by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, will also support the victims and their families.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.