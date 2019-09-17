'Jeopardy!' host reveals setback in cancer battle

ROANOKE, Va. - "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has shared that he is undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

According to WBAL, Trebek revealed on "Good Morning America" Tuesday that he lost a large amount of weight and that his numbers skyrocketed after he finished his first round of treatment for his stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, 'Good, we're gonna stop chemo, we'll start you on immunotherapy,'" he said before, "I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that's what I'm doing."

A few weeks ago, Trebek went back to taping episodes of "Jeopardy!" after his initial announcement in March.

In May, Trebek announced he was doing so well his doctors had declared him "near remission."

"It's kind of mind-boggling," Trebek told People magazine at the time. "The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory ... some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent."

The survival rate for people with pancreatic cancer is 9%.