Marine biologist living in Bahamas gives 10 News an exclusive look at destruction there

ROANOKE, Va. - The prime minister of the Bahamas is calling Dorian "the greatest national crisis" in the country's history, with thousands of homes destroyed, airports underwater and at least seven confirmed deaths.

10 News Anchor Brittny McGraw spoke with a North Carolina man who is in the Bahamas and described the situation as "catastrophic."

Joe Oliver is a marine biologist from North Carolina living and working in the Bahamas, experiencing Dorian's wrath firsthand.

"To be in the middle of it is one of the most horrifying and really tragic experiences," Oliver said.

All that can be seen are miles of destruction and devastation in some parts of the Bahamas.

"The winds are still gusting ... upwards of 60-70 miles an hour," Oliver said. "Trees are down everywhere..."

Oliver is on Grand Bahama Island and says he's been through hurricanes before, but nothing like this.

"This is the worst thing I've ever seen and, granted, these islands are very low-lying and Grand Bahama has probably fared a little better than the Abacos, but 'catastrophic' is the only word to describe it," Oliver said.

He says while the focus will eventually turn to rebuilding and recovery, right now, the focus for many is simply on surviving.

"The biggest thing we need right now, unfortunately, is help that can't get here yet, because the storm is still in the way," Oliver said.