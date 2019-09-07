McDonald's joins chicken sandwich war

Roanoke, VA - McDonald's is joining other food chain efforts to create the best chicken sandwich.

Just recently, Popeyes unveiled its new chicken sandwich, taking aim at Chick-fil-A. It got so much national attention that the chain ran out of supplies.

While Popeyes tries to restock, McDonald's is bringing a new chicken sandwich to the menu. It's offering a spicy barbecue chicken sandwich at its nationwide locations.

In addition, it's offering spicy barbecue-glazed chicken tenders.

Both items will be on McDonald's menu starting this Wednesday.

