Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are bringing Archie to America for Thanksgiving

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 25, 2019.

Baby Archie Harrison will be making his first trip to America very soon!

According to WLKY, royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah, Prince Harry, Megan Markle and Archie are about to take six weeks off from their royal duties. After all, the couple does have a lot going on with their tour of Africa recently wrapping up and their current lawsuit against the British tabloids.

Nikkhah shared that the couple will be "dividing their time between the U.S. and the U.K." for the six-week break. Apparently during their trip to the U.S., Archie will be celebrating Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, and then the Sussexes will make their way back to England for Christmas with the queen.

This will hardly be Archie's first international trip.

