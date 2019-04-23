Know where to drop off drugs on Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Six million Americans misuse controlled prescription drugs, according to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

One way you can help is by making sure you properly discard of your drugs.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening Saturday, April 27.

The day is a federal initiative to bring awareness to public safety and public health.

Across the county, law enforcement agencies will be at various locations collecting drugs for their safe destruction.

To take part in the event, you can drop off unneeded prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of the collection sites in your region.

Alleghany County Sheriff's Office -- CVS/Kroger 1618 Main St, Clifton Forge, VA 24422

Alleghany County Sheriff's Office -- Walmart Supercenter 313 Thacker Avenue, Covington, VA 24426

Altavista Police Department -- Altavista Area YMCA 718 7th St, Altavista, VA 24517

Amherst County Sheriff's Office -- Town Pharmacy Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights, VA 24572

Appomattox County Sheriff's Office -- Appomattox Drug 2046 Confederate Blvd, Appomattox, VA 24522

Blacksburg Police Department -- Blacksburg Recreation Center Parking Lot 725 Patrick Henry Dr, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Botetourt County Sheriff's Office -- Kroger Daleville 72 Kingston Dr, Daleville, VA 24083

Botetourt County Sheriff's Office -- Ransone's Drug Store 19771 Main St, Buchanan, VA 24066

Buena Vista Police Department -- CVS Pharmacy Exterior Breezeway 2148 E Midlan

Carroll County Sheriff's Office -- CVS Pharmacy 915 W Stuart Dr, Hillsville, VA 24343

Carroll County Sheriff's Office -- Nuckolls Drug 185 S Main St, Hillsville, VA 24343

Christiansburg Police Department Cvs Pharmacy Parking Lot near entrance 550 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Craig County Sheriff's Office Market Street Pharmacy Parking Lot 317 Market St, New Castle, VA 24127

Danville Police Department Centra Medical Group Danville Parking Lot - West End Of The Building 414 Park Ave, Danville, VA 24541

Dublin Police Department CVS Pharmacy #7658 100 Giles Ave, Dublin, VA 24084

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Ferrum College Pd 10021 Franklin St, Ferrum, VA 24088

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Kroger Westlake 80 Westlake Rd, Moneta, VA 24121

Galax Police Department Walmart Supercenter inside near the pharmacy 1140 E Stuart Dr, Galax, VA 24333

Giles County Sheriff's Office Giles County Sheriff's Office 1 Taylor Ave #3, Pearisburg, VA 24134

Grayson County Sheriff's Office Corner Cafe & Market 4013 Troutdale Hwy, Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363

Grayson County Sheriff's Office Fries Fire Department 832 E Main St, Fries, VA 24330

Hillsville Police Department CVS Hillsville Va 915 W Stuart Dr, Hillsville, VA 24343

Hillsville Police Department Nuckolls Drug Company 185 S Main St, Hillsville, VA 24343

Lexington Police Department CVS Pharmacy 506 E Nelson St, Lexington, VA 24450

Martinsville Police Department Martinsville Fire Department Front Entrance 65 W Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112

Patrick County Sheriff's Office Patrick County Sheriff's Office 742 Commerce St, Stuart, VA 24171

Pulaski (Town Of) Police Department Food City Parking Lot near the entrance to store 1400 Bob White Blvd, Pulaski, VA 24301

Pulaski Sheriff's Office Krogers 7480 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn, VA 24141

Radford City Police Department Radford City Police Department Front Parking Lot 20 Robertson St, Radford, VA 24141

Radford University Police Department Hurlburt Student Center (The Bonnie) Location inside The Bonnie near game room 700 Clement St, Radford, VA 24141

Roanoke City Police Department CVS 9th Street Se 702 9th St SE, Roanoke, VA 24013

Roanoke City Police Department CVS At Towers Shopping Center 2001 Colonial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

Roanoke City Police Department Solutions Center 2328 Melrose Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24017

Roanoke County Police Department Kroger in Tanglewood Mall Front Parking Lot 4488 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA

Roanoke County Police Department Kroger At Valley Gateway near front entrance 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke, VA 24012

Roanoke County Police Department Walgreens Corner Of Electric Road & Brambleton Ave 4049 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018

Roanoke County Sheriff's Office Roanoke County Fire Station #1 Parking Lot 150 Hershberger Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012

Rocky Mount Police Department Kroger 400 Old Franklin Turnpike, Rocky Mount, VA 24151

Salem Police Department Super Shoes Front Parking Lot 1838 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153

Vinton Police Department Kroger Parking Lot Lake Drive Plaza 915 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA 24179

Virginia State Police Virginia State Police Division Iii Hqs Poc: Sgt Drew Mccormick State Police, 240 Third Division Loop, Appomattox, VA 24522

Virginia State Police Virginia State Police Division Iv Hqs POC: Lt Patrick Kirtner 1186 E Lee Hwy

Virginia State Police Virginia State Police Division Vi Hqs Poc: Sgt. Glenn Armstrong 3775 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153

Wythe County Sheriff's Office Wythe County Sheriff's Office Sally Port Area 245 S 4th St, Wytheville, VA 24382

If you don’t see your collection site here, visit the DEAs official list here.

