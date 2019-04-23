Know where to drop off drugs on Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Six million Americans misuse controlled prescription drugs, according to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
One way you can help is by making sure you properly discard of your drugs.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening Saturday, April 27.
The day is a federal initiative to bring awareness to public safety and public health.
Across the county, law enforcement agencies will be at various locations collecting drugs for their safe destruction.
To take part in the event, you can drop off unneeded prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of the collection sites in your region.
- Alleghany County Sheriff's Office -- CVS/Kroger 1618 Main St, Clifton Forge, VA 24422
- Alleghany County Sheriff's Office -- Walmart Supercenter 313 Thacker Avenue, Covington, VA 24426
- Altavista Police Department -- Altavista Area YMCA 718 7th St, Altavista, VA 24517
- Amherst County Sheriff's Office -- Town Pharmacy Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights, VA 24572
- Appomattox County Sheriff's Office -- Appomattox Drug 2046 Confederate Blvd, Appomattox, VA 24522
- Blacksburg Police Department -- Blacksburg Recreation Center Parking Lot 725 Patrick Henry Dr, Blacksburg, VA 24060
- Botetourt County Sheriff's Office -- Kroger Daleville 72 Kingston Dr, Daleville, VA 24083
- Botetourt County Sheriff's Office -- Ransone's Drug Store 19771 Main St, Buchanan, VA 24066
- Buena Vista Police Department -- CVS Pharmacy Exterior Breezeway 2148 E Midlan
- Carroll County Sheriff's Office -- CVS Pharmacy 915 W Stuart Dr, Hillsville, VA 24343
- Carroll County Sheriff's Office -- Nuckolls Drug 185 S Main St, Hillsville, VA 24343
- Christiansburg Police Department Cvs Pharmacy Parking Lot near entrance 550 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA 24073
- Craig County Sheriff's Office Market Street Pharmacy Parking Lot 317 Market St, New Castle, VA 24127
- Danville Police Department Centra Medical Group Danville Parking Lot - West End Of The Building 414 Park Ave, Danville, VA 24541
- Dublin Police Department CVS Pharmacy #7658 100 Giles Ave, Dublin, VA 24084
- Franklin County Sheriff's Office Ferrum College Pd 10021 Franklin St, Ferrum, VA 24088
- Franklin County Sheriff's Office Kroger Westlake 80 Westlake Rd, Moneta, VA 24121
- Galax Police Department Walmart Supercenter inside near the pharmacy 1140 E Stuart Dr, Galax, VA 24333
- Giles County Sheriff's Office Giles County Sheriff's Office 1 Taylor Ave #3, Pearisburg, VA 24134
- Grayson County Sheriff's Office Corner Cafe & Market 4013 Troutdale Hwy, Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363
- Grayson County Sheriff's Office Fries Fire Department 832 E Main St, Fries, VA 24330
- Hillsville Police Department CVS Hillsville Va 915 W Stuart Dr, Hillsville, VA 24343
- Hillsville Police Department Nuckolls Drug Company 185 S Main St, Hillsville, VA 24343
- Lexington Police Department CVS Pharmacy 506 E Nelson St, Lexington, VA 24450
- Martinsville Police Department Martinsville Fire Department Front Entrance 65 W Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112
- Patrick County Sheriff's Office Patrick County Sheriff's Office 742 Commerce St, Stuart, VA 24171
- Pulaski (Town Of) Police Department Food City Parking Lot near the entrance to store 1400 Bob White Blvd, Pulaski, VA 24301
- Pulaski Sheriff's Office Krogers 7480 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn, VA 24141
- Radford City Police Department Radford City Police Department Front Parking Lot 20 Robertson St, Radford, VA 24141
- Radford University Police Department Hurlburt Student Center (The Bonnie) Location inside The Bonnie near game room 700 Clement St, Radford, VA 24141
- Roanoke City Police Department CVS 9th Street Se 702 9th St SE, Roanoke, VA 24013
- Roanoke City Police Department CVS At Towers Shopping Center 2001 Colonial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015
- Roanoke City Police Department Solutions Center 2328 Melrose Ave NW, Roanoke, VA 24017
- Roanoke County Police Department Kroger in Tanglewood Mall Front Parking Lot 4488 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA
- Roanoke County Police Department Kroger At Valley Gateway near front entrance 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke, VA 24012
- Roanoke County Police Department Walgreens Corner Of Electric Road & Brambleton Ave 4049 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018
- Roanoke County Sheriff's Office Roanoke County Fire Station #1 Parking Lot 150 Hershberger Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012
- Rocky Mount Police Department Kroger 400 Old Franklin Turnpike, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
- Salem Police Department Super Shoes Front Parking Lot 1838 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153
- Vinton Police Department Kroger Parking Lot Lake Drive Plaza 915 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA 24179
- Virginia State Police Virginia State Police Division Iii Hqs Poc: Sgt Drew Mccormick State Police, 240 Third Division Loop, Appomattox, VA 24522
- Virginia State Police Virginia State Police Division Iv Hqs POC: Lt Patrick Kirtner 1186 E Lee Hwy
- Virginia State Police Virginia State Police Division Vi Hqs Poc: Sgt. Glenn Armstrong 3775 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153
- Wythe County Sheriff's Office Wythe County Sheriff's Office Sally Port Area 245 S 4th St, Wytheville, VA 24382
If you don’t see your collection site here, visit the DEAs official list here.
