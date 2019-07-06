It's National Fried Chicken Day! Places with fried chicken deals

Today is National Fried Chicken Day! To help you celebrate, many fried chicken restaurants have special deals to suffice your fried chicken fix.

KFC: The Colonel announced it will have free delivery through GrubHub. Fans can also get free delivery through Sunday on the KFC app and on seamless.com.

Also, with the purchase of any KFC 10,12 or 16-piece chicken-on-the-bone meal, customers will receive four free limited time only Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits

Popeyes: To celebrate your love of fried chicken, you can get a $10 bigger Box.

Cracker Barrel: You can get a Southern Fried Chicken Picnic Box for $33.99 as a way to celebrate.

Chick-Fil-A: The chain does not have any special deals for National Fried Chicken Day; instead, it will celebrate its Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday. If customers dress up in cow themed attire or accessories, they receive a free entree until 7 p.m.