WATCH: Montgomery Biscuits, Tampa Bay Rays speaking after pitcher's family murdered

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -

Members of the Tampa Bay Rays organization are expected to speak Thursday after the family of one of its pitchers was murdered in Pittsylvania County.

Blake Bivens' wife and 14-month-old son were murdered Tuesday morning. Bivens, is a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, the Rays Double-A affiliate.

Many members of the baseball community have reached out to Bivens already through twitter.

Members of the Biscuits front office, including manager Morgan Ensberg are expected to speak. Representatives from the Tampa Bay Rays organization are also expected to speak.

The media availability is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m.

