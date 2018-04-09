Police investigate double fatal car crash

PITTSYLVANIA, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash that happened on April 6 on Route 683 (Berry Hill Road) in Pittsylvania that resulted in a double fatality.

Osama Adnan Bataneh, 25, was driving a 2003 Nissan 350Z southbound on Route 683 when he attempted to pass another vehicle traveling the same direction in a no passing zone, police said. According to officials, Bataneh struck a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling north head-on.

Bataneh was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died on the scene, according to police.

Fred Dillard Wilson, 71, was driving the Tahoe and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash. Wilson died at the hospital.

Wilson had a 3-year-old passenger, who was in a child restraint system. The child was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

