Politics

Here’s what local lawmakers are saying after President Trump’s acquittal

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia, President Donald Trump, Impeachment, Politics
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)
ROANOKE, Va. – The U.S. Senate acquitted President Trump on the charges of abusing his power and obstructing Congress on Wednesday, as expected.

The final vote was 52-48 on the abuse of power charge and 53-47 on the obstruction of Congress charge.

Two-thirds “guilty” votes were needed to reach the Constitution’s bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove Trump from office.

Local lawmakers are reacting and releasing statements in response to the impeachment trial and President Trump’s acquittal:

Ben Cline (R), U.S. Congressman representing Virginia’s 6th district

Morgan Griffith (R), U.S. Congressman representing Virginia’s 9th district

“The Senate has finally ended an ordeal that never should have started. Democrats in the House brushed aside principles of fairness and impartiality in conducting this impeachment process, yet, in my belief, they failed to find impeachable offenses. The Senate agreed.-- Morgan Griffith

Tim Kaine (D), U.S. Senator from Virginia

Denver Riggleman (R), U.S. Congressman representing Virginia’s 5th district

Mark Warner (D), U.S. Senator from Virginia

