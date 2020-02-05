Here’s what local lawmakers are saying after President Trump’s acquittal

ROANOKE, Va. – The U.S. Senate acquitted President Trump on the charges of abusing his power and obstructing Congress on Wednesday, as expected.

The final vote was 52-48 on the abuse of power charge and 53-47 on the obstruction of Congress charge.

Two-thirds “guilty” votes were needed to reach the Constitution’s bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove Trump from office.

Local lawmakers are reacting and releasing statements in response to the impeachment trial and President Trump’s acquittal:

Ben Cline (R), U.S. Congressman representing Virginia’s 6th district

My thoughts on the U.S. Senate’s acquittal of President Trump and the impeachment process as a whole: pic.twitter.com/t2aUceUJK1 — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) February 5, 2020

Morgan Griffith (R), U.S. Congressman representing Virginia’s 9th district

“The Senate has finally ended an ordeal that never should have started. Democrats in the House brushed aside principles of fairness and impartiality in conducting this impeachment process, yet, in my belief, they failed to find impeachable offenses. The Senate agreed. -- Morgan Griffith

Tim Kaine (D), U.S. Senator from Virginia

President Trump is going to be acquitted. But let's be clear: an acquittal is not an exoneration. The refusal to allow witnesses and documents—to engineer a sham rather than a trial—will put an asterisk by today in the history books. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 5, 2020

Denver Riggleman (R), U.S. Congressman representing Virginia’s 5th district

Congressman Denver Riggleman Releases Statement on the acquittal of @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/h28Lp2FVQX — Congressman Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) February 5, 2020

Mark Warner (D), U.S. Senator from Virginia