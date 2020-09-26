WATCH LIVE: President Trump announces his SCOTUS nominee

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his selection to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday.

Trump said during his rally in Newport News Friday night that the only thing he can say about his nominee pick is that it will be a woman.

According to multiple senior Republican sources with knowledge of the process, Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for the empty seat.

Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor from Indiana who is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia.

Trump is expected to speak at 5:00 p.m.