President Trump’s campaign events switch to virtual, postponed after positive COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s team announced Friday that any campaign events will be moved to virtual events or temporarily postponed.

Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, said any events involving any members of the president’s family will also be postponed and all other events will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

This announcement comes after Trump tweeted early Friday that he and the first lady have tested positive for coronavirus.

Stepien said that Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative for COVID-19, plans on continuing his scheduled campaign events.

Here is Stepien’s full statement: