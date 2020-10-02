President Trump’s campaign events switch to virtual, postponed after positive COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s team announced Friday that any campaign events will be moved to virtual events or temporarily postponed.
Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, said any events involving any members of the president’s family will also be postponed and all other events will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
This announcement comes after Trump tweeted early Friday that he and the first lady have tested positive for coronavirus.
Stepien said that Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative for COVID-19, plans on continuing his scheduled campaign events.
Here is Stepien’s full statement:
All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House.Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager