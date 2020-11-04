WATCH: Rep. Ben Cline gives speech after projected 6th congressional district win

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Rep. Ben Cline is projected to continue serving Virginia’s 6th Congressional District in Washington.

Ben Cline projected to win reelection in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District Rep. Ben Cline speaks to a crowd at Capital Ale House in Harrisonburg about his projected win. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Cline was at Capital Ale House in Harrisonburg to speak to a crowd about his projected win.

[Ben Cline projected to win reelection in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, according to NBC News]

He was first elected to Congress back in 2018.