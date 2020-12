Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman (R), Space Force and Command Senior Enlisted Leader and CMSgt Roger Towberman (L), with Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett present US President Donald Trump with the official flag of the United States Space Force in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on May 15, 2020. (Photo by Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images)

Vice President Pence is hosting an event with senior leadership of the Department of Defense, the U.S Air Force and the U.S. Space Force to commemorate the first birthday of the USSF as the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The celebration is happening at the White House and is expected to begin at 4 p.m.