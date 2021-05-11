2 charged in police assault on Jan. 6 to remain behind bars

In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, photo, violent rioters try to break through a police line on the West Front of the Capitol, in Washington. The top watchdog for the U.S. Capitol Police will testify to Congress for the first time about the departments broad failures before and during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Among them was missed intelligence and old weapons that officers didnt feel comfortable using. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Two men charged in the assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, must remain behind bars while they await trial, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan denied pretrial release for George Tanios and Julian Khater, calling them threats to the community. The judge said the assault with chemical spray on Sicknick and two other officers contributed to the mob's ability to breach police line that had been guarding the Capitol.

“These two gentlemen are law-abiding, respected individuals of their community and it makes it very difficult for the court to make this conclusion,” Hogan said. But the government's evidence and videos of the attack leaves “little doubt" about what transpired, Hogan said.

Tanios, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Khater, of State College, Pennsylvania, haven’t been charged in Sicknick’s death.

The Washington medical examiner’s office last month found that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. The determination is likely to significantly inhibit the ability of federal prosecutors to bring homicide charges.

Lawyers for Tanios and Khater argued they don't deserve to be locked up while they fight the case, noting that some other similarly situated defendants have been released.

An attorney for Tanios — who operated a greasy spoon called Sandwich U in Morgantown, home of West Virginia University— said there was no advance planning and that her client had bought the chemical sprays only for self protection in the event of violence against Trump supporters.

"His only plans were to attend this rally," said Tanios' attorney, Beth Gross. "The intent wasn’t to go to a riot, the intent was to go to a rally to support their president."