Ohio governor unrolls $1M lottery prizes to urge vaccination

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses the most recent data on Ohio's soaring coronavirus cases during a news briefing at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine is ready to address Ohioans in his fourth primetime speech about the state's progress against the coronavirus pandemic. DeWine planned his address for late Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is offering big lottery incentives — including a $1 million prize and college scholarships — in a last-ditch effort to get people vaccinated before the state's mask mandate and most other coronavirus-related state orders end June 2, he announced Wednesday.

All Ohio's COVID-19 orders except those applying to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will end, the Republican said during a primetime address. However, DeWine noted that stores and businesses still may require customers to be masked.

With three weeks to go before restrictions lift, DeWine rolled out big-ticket motivators. Beginning May 26, adults who have received at least one vaccine dose may enter a lottery that will provide a $1 million prize each Wednesday for five weeks. In random drawings, the state will also provide five full four-year scholarships to an Ohio public university — including tuition, room-and-board, and books — to vaccinated Ohioans under 18.

Ad

The money will come from existing federal pandemic relief dollars, DeWine said, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct the drawings.

State Rep. Emilia Sykes, the top House Democrat, questioned the use of federal funds.

“Using millions of dollars in relief funds in a drawing is a grave misuse of money that could be going to respond to this ongoing crisis,” she said.

DeWine acknowledged the unusual nature of the financial incentives.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,’” he said. But the real waste, when the vaccine is now readily available, “is a life lost to COVID-19,” the governor said.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad