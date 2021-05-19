GOP seeks political opening amid tense Israel-Hamas fighting

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans trying to drive a wedge between Democrats and chip away at President Joe Bidens support are zeroing in on the violence in the Middle East. Cruz and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, both potential White House hopefuls in 2024, have focused in particular on Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and other progressives for criticizing Israel amid an escalating volley of missiles and airstrikes in Hamas-controlled Gaza that has killed hundreds of civilians over the last week. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON – Republicans trying to drive a wedge between Democrats and chip away at President Joe Biden’s support are zeroing in on the violence in the Middle East, laying blame on his administration and aiming to make his liberal critics the face of the party heading into the midterm elections.

GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, both potential White House hopefuls in 2024, have focused in particular on Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and other progressives for criticizing Israel amid an escalating volley of missiles and airstrikes in Hamas-controlled Gaza that has killed hundreds of civilians over the last week.

The approach represents a new strategy for Republicans who have struggled to land consistent and effective criticism of Biden and his fellow Democrats during the opening months of his presidency. In focusing on the fighting in Gaza, the GOP is aiming to demonstrate staunch support for Israel, an issue of deep importance to many in the party's base. At the same time, Republicans are hoping to draw a contrast with Democrats and leave them appearing divided.

Cruz on Tuesday accused Ocasio-Cortez and other “hard-left Democrats” of “regularly engaging in hateful antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric, and what they’re saying right now sounds more like they’re acting as press secretaries for Hamas terrorists than as members of the United States Congress defending American national security and the security of our allies.”

The violence in the Middle East is unfolding at a time when Democratic views on key foreign policy issues are shifting.

Beyond Ocasio-Cortez, who has called Israel an “apartheid state," and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who has labeled Israeli airstrikes “terrorism,” moderate Democrats have notably grown more willing to question Israeli policy, reflecting the changing views of the party's voters.

A Pew Research Center poll from 2018 showed a widening partisan gap in Middle East sympathies, with an overwhelming percentage of Republicans — 79% — saying they sympathized more with Israel than Palestinians, versus just 6% who said they sympathized more with Palestinians. Among Democrats, 27% said they sympathized more with Israel, while 25% sympathized more with the Palestinians.

It was a dramatic change from 2001, when 50% of Republicans and 38% of Democrats sympathized more with Israel.

