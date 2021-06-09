Hala Ayala wins Democratic nomination in Virginia lieutenant governor race

ROANOKE, Va. – The question as to who Virginia’s next lieutenant governor will now has fewer answers.

The Associated Press has projected that Hala Ayala will win the Democratic nomination in the Virginia lieutenant governor race.

Ayala beat out Sam Rasoul, Andria McClellan, Mark Levine, Sean Perryman and Xavier Warren for the nomination.

Lt. Governor Primary Although Elizabeth Guzman withdrew from the race in April, her name will still appear on the ballot.

In November, she’ll go against Republican Winsome Sears who won the nomination last month.

If either Ayala or Sears is elected Virginia will have its first female lieutenant general.

McClellan released this statement after her loss: