Hala Ayala wins Democratic nomination in Virginia lieutenant governor race

ROANOKE, Va. – The question as to who Virginia’s next lieutenant governor will now has fewer answers.
The Associated Press has projected that Hala Ayala will win the Democratic nomination in the Virginia lieutenant governor race.
Ayala beat out Sam Rasoul, Andria McClellan, Mark Levine, Sean Perryman and Xavier Warren for the nomination.
Lt. Governor Primary
Although Elizabeth Guzman withdrew from the race in April, her name will still appear on the ballot.
Hala Ayala(D)
Elizabeth Guzman(D)
Sean Perryman(D)
Mark Levine(D)
Xavier Warren(D)
Sam Rasoul(D)
Andria McClellan(D)
(2,564 / 2,584)
In November, she’ll go against Republican Winsome Sears who won the nomination last month.
If either Ayala or Sears is elected Virginia will have its first female lieutenant general.
McClellan released this statement after her loss:
“I want to extend my congratulations to Delegate Hala Ayala. I know she shares my values of expanding access to opportunity to every Virginian, regardless of circumstance, zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation or gender-identity. Together as Democrats, we will continue the progress we’ve made to make Virginia a more inclusive commonwealth for all. I look forward to fighting alongside all of our nominees to maintain our three statewide offices and our majority in the House of Delegates this November.”