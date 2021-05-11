Partly Cloudy icon
Winsome Sears wins GOP nomination for Virginia Lieutenant Governor race

The former delegate led among the candidates in all five rounds

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

Decision 2021
Winsome Sears
RICHMOND, Va. – Winsome Sears has won the Virginia GOP Lieutenant Governor nomination for November’s ballot.

The former Virginia delegate led among a field six candidates all vying for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor in the first round of ballot counting.

Following the first round, Sears was in the lead with 32% of the vote with Del. Tim Hugo close behind with 23%. By the time the fourth round ended, Sears led with 43% of the votes with Hugo trailing at 30%. She ended up winning with 54%.

Sears served a single term in the House of Delegates from 2002-2003, representing the Hampton Roads area, and became the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly.

