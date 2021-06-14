Hundreds protest Manchin's opposition to voting law overhaul

Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, delivers a speech targeting U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to a proposed landmark overhaul of U.S. election law, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Cuneyt Dil)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Hundreds of demonstrators outraged with Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to a sweeping overhaul of U.S. election law marched through West Virginia's capital city on Monday evening.

Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, denounced the influential moderate Democratic senator and called for a diverse coalition of working people to apply pressure on Manchin, who recently opposed a $15 minimum wage and the price tag of President Joe Biden's initial $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

"West Virginia needs a real senator,” he thundered at a Charleston park in front of a festive crowd.

Then they marched a mile to Manchin's office. Unable to meet with the senator — an aide told Barber that he was in Washington — leaders of the demonstration affixed a poster-sized protest letter to the front doors of the office building. Rally-goers took turns signing their names on it.

When Manchin's aides offered comment cards to collect protestors' grievances, Barber waved them away: “We don't want to talk to the staff."

An email to Manchin's office about the protest was not immediately returned.

The protest was spurred by Manchin's decision to oppose a landmark reform of U.S. election law, a proposal known as For the People Act. Manchin said last week passing reform on a party-line vote risked further stoking partisan divides.

As a key senator in a divided chamber, Manchin has frustrated progressive Democrats with his reluctance to support several key agenda items.