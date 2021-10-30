House of Delegates 2021 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

A look at the candidates in the 12 contested House of Delegates seats in our region.

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting in 12 contested races for seats in the House of Delegates.

Here’s a look at the results in those 12 races:

House of Delegates - District 7 In 2019, Nick Rush received 13,842 votes while Rhonda Seltz received 6,883 votes. This equates to 66.7% of the vote for Rush and 33.2% for Seltz.

House of Delegates - District 9 In 2019, Republican Charles Poindexter ran unopposed.

House of Delegates - District 11 In 2019, Democrat Sam Rasoul ran unopposed.

House of Delegates - District 12 In 2019, Chris Hurst received 11,135 votes while Forrest Hite received 9643 votes. This equates to 53.6% of the vote for Hurst and 46.4% of the vote for Hite.

House of Delegates - District 14 In 2019, Danny Marshall received 12,139 votes while Eric Stamps received 7,654 votes. This equates to 61.2% of the vote for Marshall and 38.6% of the vote for Stamps.

House of Delegates - District 16 In 2019, Les Adams received 13,146 votes while Dustin Evans received 4,402 votes. This equates to 74.6% of the vote for Adams and 25% of the vote for Evans.

House of Delegates - District 19 In 2019, Terry Austin ran unopposed.

House of Delegates - District 20 In 2019, John Avoli received 14,707 votes while Jennifer Lewis received 10,408 votes. This equates to 58.5% of the vote for Avoli and 41.4% for Lewis.

House of Delegates - District 22 In 2019, Kathy Byron received 14,390 votes while Jennifer Woofter received 6,452 votes. This equates to 69% of the vote for Byron and 30.9% of the vote for Woofter.

House of Delegates - District 23 In 2019, Wendell Walker received 13,529 votes while Tim Hickey received 7,609 votes. This equates to 63.8% of the vote for Fariss and 36.9% of the vote for Hickey.

House of Delegates - District 24 In 2019, Ronnie Campbell received 15,653 votes while Democrat Christian Worth received 7,737 votes. This equates to 66% of the vote for Campbell and 32.6% for Worth.

House of Delegates - District 59 In 2019, Matt Fariss received 16,447 votes while Tim Hickey received 9,543 votes. This equates to 63.2% of the vote for Fariss and 36.7% of the vote for Hickey.

