House of Delegates 2021 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting in 12 contested races for seats in the House of Delegates.
Here’s a look at the results in those 12 races:
House of Delegates - District 7
In 2019, Nick Rush received 13,842 votes while Rhonda Seltz received 6,883 votes. This equates to 66.7% of the vote for Rush and 33.2% for Seltz.
Votes
%
Marie March(R)
Derek Kitts(D)
(0 / 39)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 7 race.
House of Delegates - District 9
In 2019, Republican Charles Poindexter ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Wren Williams(R)
Bridgette Craighead(D)
(0 / 48)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 9 race.
House of Delegates - District 11
In 2019, Democrat Sam Rasoul ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Sam Rasoul*(D)
Charlie Nave(R)
(0 / 22)
House of Delegates - District 12
In 2019, Chris Hurst received 11,135 votes while Forrest Hite received 9643 votes. This equates to 53.6% of the vote for Hurst and 46.4% of the vote for Hite.
Votes
%
Chris Hurst*(D)
Jason Ballard(R)
(0 / 44)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 12 race.
House of Delegates - District 14
In 2019, Danny Marshall received 12,139 votes while Eric Stamps received 7,654 votes. This equates to 61.2% of the vote for Marshall and 38.6% of the vote for Stamps.
Votes
%
Danny Marshall*(R)
Rhett Deitz(D)
(0 / 41)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 14 race.
House of Delegates - District 16
In 2019, Les Adams received 13,146 votes while Dustin Evans received 4,402 votes. This equates to 74.6% of the vote for Adams and 25% of the vote for Evans.
Votes
%
Les Adams*(R)
Chance Trevillian(D)
(0 / 50)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 16 race.
House of Delegates - District 19
In 2019, Terry Austin ran unopposed.
Votes
%
Terry Austin*(R)
Wendy Rowden(D)
Dean Davison(L)
(0 / 50)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 19 race.
House of Delegates - District 20
In 2019, John Avoli received 14,707 votes while Jennifer Lewis received 10,408 votes. This equates to 58.5% of the vote for Avoli and 41.4% for Lewis.
Votes
%
John Avoli*(R)
Randall Wolf(D)
(0 / 46)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 20 race.
House of Delegates - District 22
In 2019, Kathy Byron received 14,390 votes while Jennifer Woofter received 6,452 votes. This equates to 69% of the vote for Byron and 30.9% of the vote for Woofter.
Votes
%
Kathy Byron*(R)
Greg Eaton(D)
Sarah Jerose(L)
(0 / 41)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 22 race.
House of Delegates - District 23
In 2019, Wendell Walker received 13,529 votes while Tim Hickey received 7,609 votes. This equates to 63.8% of the vote for Fariss and 36.9% of the vote for Hickey.
Votes
%
Wendell Walker*(R)
Natalie Short(D)
(0 / 36)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 23 race.
House of Delegates - District 24
In 2019, Ronnie Campbell received 15,653 votes while Democrat Christian Worth received 7,737 votes. This equates to 66% of the vote for Campbell and 32.6% for Worth.
Votes
%
Ronnie Campbell*(R)
Sam Soghor(D)
(0 / 60)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 24 race.
House of Delegates - District 59
In 2019, Matt Fariss received 16,447 votes while Tim Hickey received 9,543 votes. This equates to 63.2% of the vote for Fariss and 36.7% of the vote for Hickey.
Votes
%
Matt Fariss*(R)
Ben Moses(D)
Louis Scicli(I)
(0 / 55)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 59 race.
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them: