Cloudy icon
60º
wsls logo

Politics

House of Delegates 2021 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Election Results
A look at the candidates in the 12 contested House of Delegates seats in our region.
A look at the candidates in the 12 contested House of Delegates seats in our region. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting in 12 contested races for seats in the House of Delegates.

Here’s a look at the results in those 12 races:

House of Delegates - District 7

In 2019, Nick Rush received 13,842 votes while Rhonda Seltz received 6,883 votes. This equates to 66.7% of the vote for Rush and 33.2% for Seltz.

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie March(R)
00%
Derek Kitts(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 39)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 7 race.

House of Delegates - District 9

In 2019, Republican Charles Poindexter ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wren Williams(R)
00%
Bridgette Craighead(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 48)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 9 race.

House of Delegates - District 11

In 2019, Democrat Sam Rasoul ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Sam Rasoul*(D)
00%
Charlie Nave(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 22)

House of Delegates - District 12

In 2019, Chris Hurst received 11,135 votes while Forrest Hite received 9643 votes. This equates to 53.6% of the vote for Hurst and 46.4% of the vote for Hite.

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Hurst*(D)
00%
Jason Ballard(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 44)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 12 race.

House of Delegates - District 14

In 2019, Danny Marshall received 12,139 votes while Eric Stamps received 7,654 votes. This equates to 61.2% of the vote for Marshall and 38.6% of the vote for Stamps.

Candidate

Votes

%

Danny Marshall*(R)
00%
Rhett Deitz(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 41)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 14 race.

House of Delegates - District 16

In 2019, Les Adams received 13,146 votes while Dustin Evans received 4,402 votes. This equates to 74.6% of the vote for Adams and 25% of the vote for Evans.

Candidate

Votes

%

Les Adams*(R)
00%
Chance Trevillian(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 50)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 16 race.

House of Delegates - District 19

In 2019, Terry Austin ran unopposed.

Candidate

Votes

%

Terry Austin*(R)
00%
Wendy Rowden(D)
00%
Dean Davison(L)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 50)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 19 race.

House of Delegates - District 20

In 2019, John Avoli received 14,707 votes while Jennifer Lewis received 10,408 votes. This equates to 58.5% of the vote for Avoli and 41.4% for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

John Avoli*(R)
00%
Randall Wolf(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 46)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 20 race.

House of Delegates - District 22

In 2019, Kathy Byron received 14,390 votes while Jennifer Woofter received 6,452 votes. This equates to 69% of the vote for Byron and 30.9% of the vote for Woofter.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kathy Byron*(R)
00%
Greg Eaton(D)
00%
Sarah Jerose(L)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 41)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 22 race.

House of Delegates - District 23

In 2019, Wendell Walker received 13,529 votes while Tim Hickey received 7,609 votes. This equates to 63.8% of the vote for Fariss and 36.9% of the vote for Hickey.

Candidate

Votes

%

Wendell Walker*(R)
00%
Natalie Short(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 36)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 23 race.

House of Delegates - District 24

In 2019, Ronnie Campbell received 15,653 votes while Democrat Christian Worth received 7,737 votes. This equates to 66% of the vote for Campbell and 32.6% for Worth.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ronnie Campbell*(R)
00%
Sam Soghor(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 60)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 24 race.

House of Delegates - District 59

In 2019, Matt Fariss received 16,447 votes while Tim Hickey received 9,543 votes. This equates to 63.2% of the vote for Fariss and 36.7% of the vote for Hickey.

Candidate

Votes

%

Matt Fariss*(R)
00%
Ben Moses(D)
00%
Louis Scicli(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 55)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 59 race.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email