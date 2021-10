Del. Terry Austin (R), Dean Davison (L) and Wendy Rowden (D) are vying to represent District 19 in the Virginia House of Delegates on Nov. 2, 2021.

Wendy Rowden (D), Terry Austin (R), Dean Davison (Libertarian) and are vying for the seat in the Virginia House of Delegates District 19 race.

Click here to learn more about the candidates.

This district covers Covington and Alleghany County, as well as parts of Bedford and Botetourt counties.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia election news here