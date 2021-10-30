Cloudy icon
Virginia attorney general election results on Nov. 2, 2021

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Attorney General Mark Herring (D) and Jason Miyares (R) are vying to be Virginia's next attorney general on Nov. 2, 2021.
Attorney General Mark Herring (D) and Jayson Miyares (R) are vying to be Virginia’s next attorney general.

Attorney General

In 2017, Mark Herring received 1,385,390 votes while John Adams received 1,209,540 votes. This equates to 53.3% of the vote for Herring and 46.6% of the vote for Adams.

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Herring*(D)
00%
Jason Miyares(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,855)

