Herring and Miyares share differing views on role of Attorney General

This November, voters will choose between Republican Jason Miyares and Democrat Mark Herring to take on the role of Attorney General.

This November, voters will choose between Republican Jason Miyares and Democrat Mark Herring to take on the role of Attorney General.

ROANOKE, Va. – This November, voters will choose between Republican Jason Miyares and Democrat Mark Herring to take on the role of Attorney General.

Herring is running for re-election for the third time and has served in the role since 2014. If elected, he wants to continue to expand progressive legislation in Virginia.

“So many of these issues and more are being brought out in court and in the fall to the Attorney General to say wherever Virginia stands on these issues in court in a way that protects Virginians and makes their lives better,” said Herring.

His opponent is a former member of the House of Delegates from Virginia Beach.

“I want to make sure we have mandatory minimums so those using guns in the commission of a felony,” said Miyares.

Miyares said if elected, he would work to replace the current parole board, citing early releases for violent offenders.

“Well, first of all, they ought to be fired the second is I’m going to investigate them because there’s still haven’t gotten answer my hope is if that’s the current parole board I’m going to investigate them,” Miyares said.

Ad

The office of the attorney general does not oversee or appoint the parole board.

Although, they do have the legal authority to intervene.

“My record shows that I’ve been my record proves that I’m someone that Virginians can count on to keep them and their family safe and protect their rights,” Herring said.

Both agree if elected, they would work across the aisle if the next governor is from the opposing political party.