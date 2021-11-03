Mark Herring concedes, Jason Miyares expected to be Virginia’s next attorney general

(Steve Helber,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Republican candidate for Attorney General Del. Jason Miyares gestures during a rally in Glen Allen, Va., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Miyares will face Democrat Mark Herring in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Del. Jason Miyares is expected to become Virginia’s next attorney general.

Miyares is expected to defeat his Democratic opponent, incumbent Mark Herring.

Herring announced Wednesday evening that he called Miyares to congratulate the delegate on winning the attorney general race.

My Statement on Virginia’s 2021 Election Result: pic.twitter.com/ePYueEisJO — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) November 3, 2021

Miyares is a former prosecutor and currently serves Virginia Beach in the House of Delegates.

Herring has served as attorney general since he was initially elected 2014.

