Politics

Mark Herring concedes, Jason Miyares expected to be Virginia’s next attorney general

Herring called Miyares on Wednesday afternoon

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Republican candidate for Attorney General Del. Jason Miyares gestures during a rally in Glen Allen, Va., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Miyares will face Democrat Mark Herring in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Del. Jason Miyares is expected to become Virginia’s next attorney general.

Miyares is expected to defeat his Democratic opponent, incumbent Mark Herring.

Herring announced Wednesday evening that he called Miyares to congratulate the delegate on winning the attorney general race.

Miyares is a former prosecutor and currently serves Virginia Beach in the House of Delegates.

Herring has served as attorney general since he was initially elected 2014.

