Winsome Sears projected to become Virginia’s next lieutenant governor

Republican Lt. Gov. candidate Winsome Sears speaks before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Winsome Sears is projected to become Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, according to NBC.

Sears is expected to defeat her Republican opponent, Del. Hala Ayala.

Lieutenant Governor In 2017, Justin Fairfax received 1,368,412 votes while Jill Vogel received 1,224,520 votes. This equates to 52.7% of the vote for Fairfax and 47.2% of the vote for Vogel.

A woman has never served as the Commonwealth’s lieutenant governor.

Sears is a Marine Corps veteran and was looking to make a political comeback after serving one term in the state’s House of Delegates. Ayala built a career as a longtime cybersecurity specialist and was first elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.

