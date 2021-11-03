39º
Winsome Sears projected to become Virginia’s next lieutenant governor

A woman has never been elected to the position before

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Republican Lt. Gov. candidate Winsome Sears speaks before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Winsome Sears is projected to become Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, according to NBC.

Sears is expected to defeat her Republican opponent, Del. Hala Ayala.

Lieutenant Governor

In 2017, Justin Fairfax received 1,368,412 votes while Jill Vogel received 1,224,520 votes. This equates to 52.7% of the vote for Fairfax and 47.2% of the vote for Vogel.

Candidate

Votes

%

Winsome Sears(R)
1,648,40951%
Hala Ayala(D)
1,573,03649%
95.3% of Precincts Reporting

(2,721 / 2,855)

A woman has never served as the Commonwealth’s lieutenant governor.

Sears is a Marine Corps veteran and was looking to make a political comeback after serving one term in the state’s House of Delegates. Ayala built a career as a longtime cybersecurity specialist and was first elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.

