WATCH: Gov. Youngkin releases a PSA encouraging Virginians get COVID-19 vaccine

“After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”

While doubling down on not issuing any future COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a public service announcement encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the virus.

On Monday, the governor released the 30-second video as part of his COVID-19 action plan.

Below is a transcript:

“COVID-19 has affected us all. Life disrupted and lives lost. But here in Virginia, a better day is right around the corner. I won’t mandate it, but my family and I made the choice to get vaccinated. The vaccine is the best way to protect our lives and loved ones. To find a vaccination site or to learn more, visit virginia.gov. We have come so far. So I’m asking you as your friend and your neighbor, please get the vaccine and we can get through this together.”

Statewide, 90% of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with 80%of adults fully vaccinated.

Also, 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, but in many areas of Southwest Virginia, the percentage is less than 60%.