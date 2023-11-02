47º
Join Insider

Politics

Pulaski County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Decision 2023, Election Results, Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Pulaski County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 5 race, the Clerk of Court race, board of supervisors races, and school board races.

PULASKI COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Pulaski Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth(R)
00%
Robert W Beckman(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Pulaski County Clerk of Court

Candidate

Votes

%

Terri Nicewander-Hager (D)
00%
Spencer A. Rygas (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Pulaski Co. Board of Sup - Cloyd District

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris A. Stafford *(I)
00%
Andrew R. "Andy" Cullip (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Pulaski Co. Board of Sup - Massie District

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael D Mooney
00%
William H Hensley
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Pulaski County School Board - Cloyd District

Candidate

Votes

%

Jacob W. Price(I)
00%
P. Aaron Carr(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Pulaski County School Board - Draper District

Candidate

Votes

%

Timothy C. Hurst*(I)
00%
W. E. "Billy" William Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Pulaski County School Board - Ingles District

Candidate

Votes

%

Penny R. Golden*(I)
00%
Gina M. H. Paine(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Pulaski County School Board - Massie District

Candidate

Votes

%

Beckie Worrell Cox*(I)
00%
Joshua D. Taylor(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Pulaski Co. School Board - Robinson Dist.

Candidate

Votes

%

E. Paige Cash *(I)
00%
Sabrina Smith Cox (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Local Races that Matter

Find more election coverage here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email