Virginia House of Delegates Primary Results on June 17, 2025

In addition to the statewide races, several House of Delegates districts are holding primaries.

In our region, this will include Districts 37, 40, 46 and 49.

Districts 37 and 46 are set to determine the Republican nominees, while District 40 will determine the Democratic nominee. The District 49 primary will dictate both the Republican and Democratic nominees.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES - DISTRICT 37

What localities does it cover? Botetourt County, Alleghany County, Buena Vista, Lexington, Craig County, Covington, and a portion of Rockbridge County.

Republican Austen Schwend is looking to unseat Terry Austin. Austin, also a Republican, has served in the House of Delegates since 2014 and is seeking reelection this year.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES - DISTRICT 40

What localities does it cover? Parts of Roanoke County and Roanoke City, as well as Salem.

Democrats Donna Littlepage and Kiesha Preston are aiming to challenge Joseph McNamara, who has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2018.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES - DISTRICT 46

What localities does it cover? Grayson, Smyth and Wythe Counties and part of Pulaski County.

Republicans Adam Tolbert and Mitchell Cornett are on the ballot for the House of Delegates 46th District Primary race.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES - DISTRICT 49

What localities does it cover? Parts of Halifax and Pittsylvania Counties, as well as the City of Danville.

Madison Whittle and Vanessa Scearce are on the ballot for the Republican primary race for this district, whereas Gary Miller and Jasmine Lipscomb are on the ballot for the Democratic primary race.

