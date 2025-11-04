🗳️Election Day: Have you voted yet? Show us your ‘I Voted’ sticker on Pin It

Election Day has officially arrived, and it’s time to cast your vote in this year’s general election if you haven’t already!

Voting is truly important, and if you have headed to the polls this year, you should feel proud of making your voice heard and exercising your civic duty.

Whether you voted early or on Election Day, we want to hear from you! Send us your photos through Pin It for a chance to be featured on-air and online. You can submit your photos under the ‘Election Day 🗳️' channel and the ‘I Voted’ category.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find your assigned polling place. For more information on the election, check out our voters’ guide.

All day today, 10 News will be working for you to bring you the latest election news.

Make sure to download the 10 News app and turn on push notifications for updates throughout the day. You can download it on Apple devices here and on Android ones here.