Roanoke Wine Festival coming to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Roanoke Wine Festival is back after 10 years. The event is happening Saturday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Elmwood Park and features Virginia-based farm wineries, breweries, eateries, cideries and more.

"You've got everything from rose to chardonnay's. It's something for every palette. But we really wanted to make this as family-friendly as possible. It's an all-ages event,"said JD Sutphin, president of Big Lick Entertainment.

There will also be live music. Tickets are $20 for general admission. Proceeds benefit Center in the Square.

http://biglickentertainment.com/event/roanokewinefest/

