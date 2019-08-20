Staunton River High School threat found not credible

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is investigating at Staunton River High School after a facebook post Monday night with a possible threat, according to school spokesperson Ryan Edwards.

Edwards says after working with the sheriff's office to investigate, they believe there's no credibility to the threat.

He says that as of 10:30 a.m., between 150 and 200 students did not show up for school today.

There is an increased police presence on campus and around Bedford County as the investigation continues.

Below is a statement from Dr. Josh Cornett, principal of Staunton River High School, to parents:

"I want to inform you that a post was issued on social media last night stating a possible threat at SRHS. We have been closely working with the Bedford County Sherrif's Office since learning of this threat to investigate all concerns. I want to ensure you we are confident that our campus is safe and will continue to put student safety as our top priority. Also, we always appreciate our community being vigilant. Please don't hesitate to let the school and Sheriff's Office know if you learn of any additional information. We are looking forward to a smooth Tuesday with the dedicated help of our law enforcement team."

