SWVA Wildlife Center building plans move forward despite neighbors opposition

ROANOKE - Plans are moving forward at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center to build a new raptor aviary pen, despite opposition from neighbors.

The Roanoke County Planning Commission gave the go-ahead for plans after dozens of supportors argued it’s importance for saving endangered birds like bald eagles.

The decision was crucial for the center after months of legal battles with neighbor Stan Seymour and others who say the center shouldn’t be allowed to operate at its current location.

If the center does not complete the build by the end of the year they will be forced to return $50,000 in grant money.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will make the final decision on the plan on Sept. 25.



