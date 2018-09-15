Vinton declares state of emergency

Vinton - The town of Vinton took a precautionary measure by declaring a state of emergency Saturday before noon.

This action enables the town of Vinton to request state and local resources should they become needed.

At this time, there are no weather-related emergencies across the town.

This declaration follows Roanoke County's decision to declare a state of emergency earlier Saturday.

According to a release, the town’s emergency management staff have been closely monitoring the forecast over the past week.

As the remnants of Hurricane Florence reached the area, staff said they observed overnight Friday that a higher than projected rainfall amount fell over the area.

Additional rainfall has the potential to impact the town’s more common areas prone to flooding, town officials said.

Declaring a state of emergency allows the town to have immediate access to additional resources, such as equipment and personnel.

