Virginia expanding intercity bus service with two new routes in 2020
Virginia Breeze will be joined by Piedmont Express, Capital Connector
ROANOKE, Va. – Expect to see more buses on Virginia roads next year.
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation announced Monday that two new intercity bus routes will be launched in 2020 to serve those in Southside.
The Piedmont Express, connecting Danville and Washington, D.C., and the Capital Connector, connecting Martinsville and Richmond, are expected to start in spring 2020.
While exact route and stop locations are still in development, here’s a likely look at each route:
Piedmont Express - Danville to Washington, D.C. (Union Station)
- Taking Route 29 and Interstate 66
- Potential stops include Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Dulles International Airport
Capital Connector - Martinsville to Richmond
- Potential stops include Danville, South Boston, Hampden Sydney and Farmville
Currently, the Virginia Breeze, which launched on Dec. 1, 2017, runs from Blacksburg to Washington D.C.
In the third quarter alone, the route carried 6,511 passengers — a 28% increase over the second quarter of 2018.
Virginia Breeze Quarterly Report Q3 2019 by Jeff Williamson on Scribd
