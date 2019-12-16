Virginia expanding intercity bus service with two new routes in 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – Expect to see more buses on Virginia roads next year.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation announced Monday that two new intercity bus routes will be launched in 2020 to serve those in Southside.

The Piedmont Express, connecting Danville and Washington, D.C., and the Capital Connector, connecting Martinsville and Richmond, are expected to start in spring 2020.

While exact route and stop locations are still in development, here’s a likely look at each route:

Piedmont Express - Danville to Washington, D.C. (Union Station)

Taking Route 29 and Interstate 66

Potential stops include Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Dulles International Airport

Capital Connector - Martinsville to Richmond

Potential stops include Danville, South Boston, Hampden Sydney and Farmville

Currently, the Virginia Breeze, which launched on Dec. 1, 2017, runs from Blacksburg to Washington D.C.

In the third quarter alone, the route carried 6,511 passengers — a 28% increase over the second quarter of 2018.