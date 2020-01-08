WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam to deliver State of the Commonwealth address

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is set to deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

His address comes as the Virginia General Assembly’s 2020 legislative session is getting underway.

The Democrat-controlled House of Delegates and State Senate are expected to take up a number of measures related to gun control, increasing the minimum wage, infrastructure, education and voting access, among other topics.

A livestream player will be added to this story ahead of 7 p.m.