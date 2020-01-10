More than 10 pounds of meth seized as couple arrested in Virginia bust

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. – More than 10 pounds of meth is off the street after two arrests in Albemarle County on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said that while executing a search warrant, they arrested an Albemarle County couple, who now face multiple charges.

Jesus Martinez Morris, 23, faces one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of meth, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug and one count of possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Krystal Michelle Houchens, 34, faces one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of meth and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.

The operation resulted in the seizure of about 4,524 grams (10.1 pounds) of meth valued at $200,000 (with a street-level end-user value of $440,000), two shotguns, a rifle and a handgun.

Morris and Houchens were transported to the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.