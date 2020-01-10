Virginia lawmakers set to vote on Capitol gun ban
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia lawmakers are set to vote Friday on whether to ban guns at the state Capitol.
Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have set a meeting to vote on new rules that are widely expected to include a proposed new gun ban for the Capitol and a legislative office building.
Republicans have voiced opposition to such a ban and some GOP lawmakers routinely carry guns into the Capitol.
Currently, anyone with a valid concealed handgun permit is allowed to bring a gun into the Capitol.
Weapons are banned in certain parts of the building, which was designed by former President Thomas Jefferson.
