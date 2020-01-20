Richmond prepares as crowds start to descend for Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Law enforcement officers are already out in large numbers in Richmond around 7 a.m. as hundreds of people from our area prepare to flock to the capitol.

Crowds are also starting to form Monday morning as activists and demonstrators get ready for the day.

Crowd is building here at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/pF1Laoa0Xg — Tommy Lopez (@TommyLopezTV) January 20, 2020

Thousands of Virginians are expected to rally against the governor and the Democratic-controlled legislature on Monday for Lobby Day, but it’s those from outside the commonwealth that has law enforcement worried.

Police fear extremists groups will come. Three members of one group planning to travel to Richmond were arrested in Maryland on Thursday.

Republicans who oppose the gun laws are telling protesters from out of state they are not welcome.

“There’s no room for people out of Virginia coming in to cause trouble," said Virginia Sen. Ryan McDougle. “It’s not acceptable and they should not come.”

House of Delegates Republican leader Todd Gilbert is even more direct in his statement, saying “any group that comes to Richmond to spread white supremacist garbage, or any other form of hate, violence, or civil unrest isn’t welcome here.”