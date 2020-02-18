Virginia girl teaching kids there’s more than one skin-tone crayon

LEESBURG, Va. – Bellen Woodard is trying to make the perfect picture.

She's quick to share a smile as she tells you what she's working on.

“When you color you can do so many things. So I love coloring,” said Bellen.

But there was always one problem.

The fourth-grade student in Leesburg, Virginia, says that every time her classmates asked for the “skin colored” crayon they were talking about the color peach.

“It just kinda made me feel weird,” said Bellen.

It’s why she launched Bellen’s More than Peach Project.

“The other day I made these packets,” explained Bellen.

She has been creating art kits with multicultural crayons, giving them to students at area schools.

“Because then everyone will know that there’s more than one skin color and not just the peach crayon,” said Bellen.

Crayola donated some supplies, but a lot of them, Bellen paid for herself using money she’s made from modeling gigs.

If her face looks familiar, it’s because she’s on the displays at nearly every Target in the country.

Bellen Woodard in a Target ad.

Her plan is to continue her project until the kits are in every elementary school in Loudoun County.